Illinois regions can move out of Tier 3 mitigations on Jan. 15 if metrics allow

CHICAGO, Ill. – Gov. JB Pritzker says he is cautiously optimistic with the progress some regions are making in the fight against COVID-19.

On Jan. 15, Gov. Pritzker says any region that has met the metrics for a reduction of mitigations will be able to move out of Tier 3 restrictions.

“We are watching closely in this incubation period post-Christmas and New Year’s. I am cautiously optimistic as there are some early signs that some regions have made real progress,” said Gov. Pritzker during an afternoon press briefing.

Gov. Pritzker noted that January 15 is one incubation period after Jan. 1.

This comes after the governor extended the emergency COVID restriction Monday, requiring people to wear a mask for another 150 days.

In August, the Illinois Retail Merchants Association opposed the mask mandate.