Illinois National Guard helping administer COVID vaccinations across the state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Major General Rich Neely with the Illinois National Guard toured the mass vaccination site in St. Clair County Wednesday. The Illinois National Guard is assisting in getting hundreds of people vaccinated there.

This is the 10th of 16 National Guard vaccination sites that Neely has toured and he is impressed with how well things are working.

According to Neely, there are 500 national guardsmen and women supporting vaccination sites across Illinois. In the coming days, we should see more sites opening in our area, with the number of guardsmen doubling.

Neely said this isn’t something that they trained for but the members of the National Guard are ready and want to help.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular