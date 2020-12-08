Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois health departments take a new approach to shut down restaurants

News

by: Chris Hayes

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Seven restaurants in St. Clair County have faced recent aggressive actions from the local health department and more actions are coming soon. It’s a new approach to shutting down indoor dining.

Restaurants defying indoor dining orders did not think Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s order was enforceable. Then the St. Clair County Health Department started stripping businesses of their food licenses.

“You have a very small segment of county health departments, and it’s 6 or 7 out of the 102 at this point, St. Clair County being one of them, that’s saying, ‘Well, we’re not closing or making your business off limits to the public, we’re just gonna suspend your food license,’” said attorney Tom DeVore.

DeVore is fighting the latest attempts to shut down indoor dining.

“The suggestion is they can still use their bar or restaurant to teach typewriter maintenance I guess, but you’re not closed and off limits to the public to where we have to follow the law,” he said. “‘We’re just telling you, you don’t have a food license.’ It’s a big work around.”

The list of restaurants suspended since last week is:

  • Reifschneider’s in Freeburg
  • Shooters and Syberg’s in O’Fallon
  • George’s Pub in East Carondelet
  • H’s Bar in Belleville
  • The Nail in New Athens
  • Lotawata Creek in Fairview Heights

St. Clair County Health Department Executive Director Barb Hohlt said we may see more suspensions in the days and weeks to come.

“There are more. We are getting complaints all the time,” Holt said. “We are following up with those as soon as we can and again working with local law enforcement and the state’s attorney’s office.”

James C. Johnson, owner of Moore’s Restaurant in Belleville, fears he’s next.

“I’m almost waiting for it,” he said. “I never went into it to violate rules, regs, laws. I simply want to keep this place open.”

Johnson recently took over ownership of this Belleville staple that’s been open 35 years. He does not think he’ll survive the suspension he fears is coming.

“I may never be able to reopen this again and being two weeks, 17 days until the Christmas holiday, that’s not fair,” he said. “Every day could be our last day.”

Attorney DeVore believes judges will side with restaurants because, by definition, “food handling” does not change during an indoor dining ban.

“It’s exactly the same whether you’re selling it to somebody sitting at a table or whether you’re putting it in a box and sending it out the door,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the food, so that’s a ruse. We’ve got to get in front of the court and hopefully we’ll get there quickly.”

FOX 2 asked the health department, “How is it a food handling issue?”

“Food sanitation is protecting the public’s health,” Hohlt said. “So, when they’re violating mitigation orders specifically directed to control COVID, which is a communicable disease, this is a violation of food sanitation ordinance.”

We may learn more this week in the courtroom. The health department said restaurants stripped of their food licenses can reopen for curbside service if they can show their safety plan. A couple of restaurants targeted have done that and it’s under review right now.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular