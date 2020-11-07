Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois governor isolates after possible COVID-19 exposure

News

by: DON BABWIN and JOHN O'CONNOR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People walk their bicycles while crossing the street in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would again impose tougher statewide restrictions if the latest resurgence of coronavirus cases continues to escalate. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker self-isolated Friday and was awaiting test results after learning that he may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a meeting earlier this week, the third time during the pandemic that the Democratic governor has taken the step.

Pritzker’s press team disclosed that the governor was self-isolating about an hour after he announced that he might have to impose more safety restrictions if the state’s coronavirus cases continue to escalate. Illinois has seen more than 20,000 new cases in the past two days.

Someone who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a meeting with Pritzker Monday in a large conference room at his Chicago office, according to a statement from his press team. The statement did not say what, if any, direct interaction Pritzker had with the individual.

The previous two times Pritzker self-isolated came in response to a staff member getting sick. But in those instances, the announcement included notice that Pritzker had already tested negative. Spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Friday evening that a routine test Wednesday, two days after the exposure, was negative. She said the result of Pritzker’s latest test would be available Saturday.

Pritzker pleaded with residents to do what they can to slow the spread of the virus. As of this week, Illinois has reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

“We’re in a bad situation (but) I’m not lookin at the broader mitigation of stay at home … as in something I would do in the coming days or a week,” Pritzker said told reporters Friday. “But I can’t guarantee you what it looks like two weeks from now or three weeks. I just don’t know.”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the state’s public health department, urged residents who receive a call from contact tracers to pick up the phone and answer any questions they have. Caller ID will identify the contact as coming from “IL COVID HELP.”

“This isn’t just about you, this is about all of us,” Ezike said. “The next several months are going to get very tough, they’re going to be very hard but how tough and how hard and how bad it is till depends on us. Please think beyond ourselves and do what we can to protect all of us. ”

The state announced Friday that the 10,374 total new cases in a 24-hour period broke Thursday’s previous record by more than 400 cases. It also announced 49 deaths on Friday, down from the 97 on Thursday, which had been the highest since early June.

The health department said the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals had climbed from under 3,900 to nearly 4,100. After seeing a doubling in the number of patients in intensive care units in hospitals around the state, the health department said the number of patients in these units has climbed in a day from 772 to 786.

___

O’Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories