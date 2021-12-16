Illinois Covid cases reach 2021 high, 90% hospitalizations among those not fully vaccinated

Illinois logged it’s highest number of Covid cases reported in a single day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,858 new cases Thursday, a level not seen since November 21, 2020. The high case count comes as the state has recorded record levels of testing for the virus. More than 191,000 tests were reported in the last day.

Hospitalizations continue to climb. 3,725 were in the hospital with Covid-related illness as of Wednesday, the highest number since January.

Ninety percent of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Illinois in the month of November were not fully vaccinated, according to IDPH. The increasing rate of hospitalization is straining some facilities.

IDPH reports 9% of intensive care beds statewide are open. Covid patients currently account for 28% of patients in intensive care.