CHICAGO (WMBD)– Two new shelter sites will begin construction this week to accommodate future asylum-seekers in Illinois.

A news release from Gov. Pritzker’s office states that the shelters will be a base camp in Brighton Park and a brick-and-mortar site in Little Village.

Up to 2,200 asylum seekers can be accommodated at the sites. They will offer warm sleeping spaces, meals, hygiene facilities, and wraparound services.

“Asylum seekers have traveled thousands of miles and entered this country legally in search of a better life, and we cannot allow them to be met with sub-freezing temperatures and inadequate shelter,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

He continued, “These two new shelter sites will provide transitionary housing for more than 2,000 new arrivals as they apply for work permits and strive for independence.”

Shelter space will be prioritized for families or people with disabilities currently sleeping outdoors, at police stations, or at O’Hare Airport.

“Since asylum seekers arrived in Chicago over a year ago, IDHS has met the call for needed wraparound support. IDHS is heartened to see and be a part of the City of Chicago and State’s ongoing work in partnership to meet new arrivals with dignity as we continue to clear obstacles on their pathway to employment and independence,” said Dulce Quintero, Secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The new shelter sites are a $65 million investment.