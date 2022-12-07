ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the Illinois State Treasurers’ Office.

The virtual event will be held this year from December 5th to December 8th. The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property.

Items are surrendered to the treasurer’s office after private entities have tried for several years to locate the owner.

Items considered for auction typically have not been touched by their owners for 10 years.

And all auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners, no matter how long it takes.