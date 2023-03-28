SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Memorabilia from the fields of sports and entertainment will be among more than 500 pieces of unclaimed property being auctioned off by the state of Illinois next week.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the online auction will take place April 3 to April 7. The state holds such auctions during the year because the treasurer’s office cannot hold items indefinitely and runs out of storage space.

The treasurer’s office holds unclaimed property in the state, including lost bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, as well as insurance policy proceeds, and even unpaid rebate cards. Items and property are only put up for auction after several attempts to contact the owners over many years.

Frerichs said his office will hold all auction proceeds for their rightful owners, for however long it takes.

Prospective bidders can view all the items up for auction by visiting ibid.illinois.gov and clicking the “storefronts” tab, scrolling and clicking on the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction, then visiting the tab labeled “upcoming store items.”

Some of the items being auctioned off include a 14-karat gold link bracelet, Victorian trade cards, and a 1924 Saint-Gaudens $20 U.S. gold coin, as well as Beanie Babies toys, comic books, fine jewelry, and currency from the United States and other countries.

In order to participate in the auction, bidders must register at ibid.illinois.gov and select the “register now” tab.

The treasurer’s office also holds an in-person auction for unclaimed property once a year at the Illinois State Fair in August.

If you think you have unclaimed property in Illinois, you can visit the state treasurer’s website to see if you have any property waiting for you.