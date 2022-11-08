Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Esther Joy King square off Tuesday in each campaign’s bid for a first term in Congress. Sorenson is a longtime meteorologist while King is trained as a lawyer and JAG Officer in the Army Reserve.

The 17th Congressional District seat is opening up as U.S Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is retiring. King previously ran against Bustos in 2020 but was narrowly defeated.

This race has been highly watched due to its harsh attack ads airing throughout Central Illinois.

The 17th District includes Rockford, the Quad Cities, Peoria, and Bloomington.