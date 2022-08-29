ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Amelia Drive.

Deputies found the 13-year-old victim laying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to her stomach area. Fleshren said the girl was rushed to St. Louis Children’s Hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators learned the girl had been shot by a 15-year-old who was trying to shoot a dog that was charging or attacking him. Fleshren said the shooter and victim lived in the area and knew one another. However, the victim was with other friends at the time of the shooting.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and detained at the county’s juvenile detention facility.

On Monday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 15-year-old with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, and reckless conduct.