I-80 pileup involves dozens of vehicles, two dead in Pennsylvania

CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A massive pile-up in Clinton County has left two people dead, multiple injured and dozens of vehicles damaged as road conditions worsened due to heavy snowfall.

Police say two people are dead after 30 to 60 vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Pennsylvania State Police said initial reports indicate there are also multiple injuries.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday between the Loganton and Lock Haven exits. Dangerous conditions prevented an Eyewitness News team to be on scene.

All lanes are closed right now between the I-180 interchange in Northumberland County and the Lock Haven exit. PennDOT officials tell Eyewitness News the road conditions in central Pennsylvania have been difficult to maintain.

“Well the road conditions all day have been somewhat challenging. It’s the first major snowfall that we’ve seen this year and in some time. The best thing that we can tell folks is if you don’t need to travel, please stay home. If you have travel that is absolutely necessary please use 511 PA to plan your trip ahead and to drive according to road and weather conditions,” PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator/Press Officer Marla Fannin said.

PennDOT expects the roadway to re-open after sunrise Thursday morning but they are still urging everyone to stay off the roads.

Traffic conditions can be viewed on 5-1-1 PA.