Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners because of the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen, a news release says. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Hy-Vee was made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

UPC: Variety and Size:

0075450243772 ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn – 11.6 oz (327 g) 0075450485394 ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots – 25.5 oz (723 g)

Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all affected Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner entrees from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.