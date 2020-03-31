Listen Now
Husband admits he hid symptoms to visit wife in maternity ward, hospital officials say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Strong Memorial Hospital officials say a man who was feeling sick attempted to obscure his symptoms so he could join his expectant wife in the hospital’s maternity ward.

The man admitted he was sick after his wife displayed COVID-19 symptoms after giving birth this past week, hospital officials say.

After the incident, University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional Health officials announced that beginning Tuesday, universal masking procedures will take effect.

The move is the latest of several actions local health systems have taken to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. 

The universal masking is a preventative strategy to keep health care workers safe and slow down the Covid-19 cases in the area.

