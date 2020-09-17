Hurricane Teddy becomes major storm, expected to grow to Category 4

An image of Hurricane Teddy is seen in a forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Hurricane Teddy became a major Category 3 storm Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph), the National Hurricane Center said.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Teddy could reach Category 4 strength by Thursday evening.

The NHC says the storm is likely to get smaller over the weekend.

As of Thursday morning, Teddy was on track to cause problems for Bermuda, which is forecast to be in the path of the powerful storm. The NHC has Teddy reaching the island on Monday.

Teddy is currently located in the southwest Atlantic Ocean and is moving northwest around 12 mph. The motion is expected to continue for the next few days. Currently, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm winds extend up to 255 miles.

Teddy poses no immediate threat to the United States, according to meteorologists.

Hurricane #Teddy Advisory 21: Teddy Becomes a Major Hurricane. Swells Forecast to Spread Across the Southwestern Atlantic Into This Weekend Increasing Rip Current Threat. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, county sheriffs in Georgia are reporting numerous trees down and closures of flooded highways and streets as Sally moves across the South, dumping rain.

In central Georgia, Robins Air Force Base closed one of its entrances Thursday morning due to flooding. In a Facebook post, the base said it would delay the start of the workday for some employees.

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

Sally sloshed ashore Wednesday morning on the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane. It has since weakened to a tropical depression.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.