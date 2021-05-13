Hummer with 4 containers of gas inside bursts into flames after filling up at Florida gas station

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hummer burst into flames late Wednesday morning right after the driver filled up several gas cans at a station in Citrus County, Florida, firefighters say.

Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 11 a.m. for the fire. They found a 2004 Hummer H2 on fire.

According to a spokesperson for Citrus County Fire Rescue, the driver had just filled up gas cans at a nearby Texaco Food Mart. Firefighters found four 5-gallon containers filled with gasoline in the back of the Hummer.

(Citrus County Fire Rescue photo)

(Citrus County Fire Rescue photo)

Crews put out the fire out by 11:09 a.m.

Firefighters say one person was injured but refused to be transported for treatment against medical advice. They did not say what the injury was nor how severe.

The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and will determine the official cause of the fire. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was also notified and helped coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill.

The fire comes as officials urge people not to “panic buy” gasoline over fuel shortage concerns. Worry started to grow earlier this week when the Colonial Pipeline was forced to close due to a hack.

Authorities say there’s no need for concern in Tampa Bay because Florida gets 90% of its gas supply from cargo ships.