How your second pandemic Easter will look different than the first

HOUSTON (CW39) Your second Easter during the pandemic is coming Sunday and even though COVID-19 is still here . . . you may be wondering just how MUCH it’s going to affect things this year.

A new survey compared the differences in what people are planning this year and what they did last year. 

1.  55% of people will stay home to celebrate Easter this year, versus 68% last year.

2.  Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate with friends and family this year than last year.

3.  18% of people will go to church this year, versus 10% who went last year.

4.  And 7% went to a restaurant last year . . . 7% will go to a restaurant this year.

The survey also found 64% of people say the pandemic won’t affect how much money they’ll be spending on Easter this year. 

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

