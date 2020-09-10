How to order the ‘secret’ pumpkin pie Frappuccino at Starbucks

A Starbucks Corp. employee wearing protective gloves and a mask hands a beverage to a customer through a drive-thru window at a store in El Cerrito, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Starbucks Corp. expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce sales this quarter by as much as $3.2 billion, dragging down the coffee chains performance as it sees a recovery stretching into next year. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — While plenty of people are familiar with the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks, there’s another “secret” fall drink stirring up a buzz on social media.

If you haven’t had enough pumpkin in your life in 2020, you may want to try the pumpkin pie Frappucino.

Since you won’t find it on the traditional Starbucks menu, your barista may or may not know how to whip it up. In the event he or she isn’t familiar with the drink, here’s a guide to ordering it from the folks at “Totally the Bomb.”

You’ll want to start by ordering a grande pumpkin creme Frap. To ensure it’s extra rich, you’ll want to ask for it with heavy cream. You’ll also request cinnamon dolce syrup and cinnamon powder to be added. Not enough cream already? Ask for whipped cream to be added to the top with a few of those cinnamon dolce sprinkles.

According to Totally the Bomb, it’s like enjoying a pumpkin pie through a straw.

That’s not the only drink getting people talking. Last week, KXAN wrote about the “WAP” or White Mocha, Almond Milk, Pumpkin Spice Latte. Like the pumpkin pie Frappucino, you might have to educate your barista on the beverage.

And if you can’t get enough of the fall drinks, there are plenty of options out there — like Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice (no, we aren’t making up that title). Check out this secret drink list.