How the COVID-19 pandemic is hindering the florist industry

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many industries have been impacted by the global pandemic — but there’s one you may not have expected — florists.

Virtually every aspect of the floral business has been altered by COVID-19.

Judie Hoopai, co-owner of Higdon Florist says everything from the supply of real flowers, to the cost of artificial, to the containers they put them in, all the way down to the type of gloves they use have been affected.

This summer, she says it was hard to get in white colored flowers, like peace lilies.

“It’s because it takes about a year, year and a half for the planting season to produce the quality and look that our suppliers are looking for and thus, when COVID first hit, um farmer’s were unable to go out in their fields and plant,” said Judie Hoopai, Co-Owner, Higdon Florist.

Adding to that shortage, the number of weddings that always take place in the summer as well as all the funerals taking place, some of which were probably COVID-related.

If you need flowers for a special event, she says let florists know as far in advance as possible, so they can place orders with their suppliers.

And in some cases, she says they’ve even had to work with other florists in the area to help get customers what they want.

