How popular is your Halloween costume this year? Find out with Google’s “Frightgeist” tool

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – What are you dressing up as for Halloween?

If you’re going as a witch, a dinosaur, or Harley Quinn, you’re in good company- those are the top three top costumes in the U.S. for Halloween 2020, according to Google Trend’s “Frightgeist” tool for this year.

The Frightgeist rounds up search data to determine what the most popular Halloween costumes of the year will be- nationally and locally.

In Buffalo, the top five costumes for 2020 are:

1.) Minnie Mouse

2.) Mickey Mouse

3.) School girl

4.) Unicorn

5.) Rabbit

Check out how your costume stacks up here.

