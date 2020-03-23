Listen Now
John Williams

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

How long does coronavirus live on certain surfaces?

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A worker wipes down a stair rail at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(KTVI) — COVID-19 can live in the air up to three hours and on certain surfaces for several days, according to a recent study in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University conducted the study and penned the conclusion paper.

They sought to examine the stability of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) as well as comparing this particular strain of coronavirus with the similar SARS virus (SARS-CoV-1) that appeared in the early 2000s.

According to the NIH, SARS infected more than 8,000 people in 2002 and 2003. No cases have been detected since 2004.

But if the two viruses are so similar, why was SARS so limited in its spread in contrast to COVID-19? The answer may be two-fold.

The study found that COVID-19 survived on surfaces longer than SARS.

Scientists could detect COVID-19 in the air up to three hours after it was introduced, up to four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard, 48 hours on stainless steel and up to 72 hours on plastic surfaces.

Source: The New England Journal of Medicine

In addition, the study suggests COVID-19 has greater success in spreading because carriers may be asymptomatic or they may not recognize the symptoms quickly enough.

As always, the NIH and other healthcare professionals are advising the public to develop and maintain good, safe habits to combat the spread of coronavirus:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular