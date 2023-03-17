ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In Illinois, a landlord can evict a tenant for not paying rent on time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois issued a moratorium on evictions due to Gov. JB Pritzker’s Executive Order, but that moratorium ended on October 3rd, 2021.

According to Illinois law, rent is considered late the day after it is due. Grace periods (if any) must be identified in the rental agreement.

Once rent is late, the landlord can begin the eviction process.

To do so, they must first give a 5 days notice to pay rent or vacate the premises. If the tenant does neither after that time, the landlord can move forward and file an eviction lawsuit.

However, a tenant who is leasing must be notified 30 days before the eviction process can begin. A landlord can evict a tenant for violating the terms of their lease if they are not upholding their responsibilities under the lease agreement, such as paying rent on time, keeping the unit free from damage, or disturbing other tenants or neighbors.

If a tenant is engaged in illegal activity, they must be given a 5 days notice to move out.