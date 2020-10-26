How did your neighbors donate? Map breaks down Trump-Biden split by zip code

A supporter of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris carries political signs after making a donation at the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee headquarters on September 30, 2020 in Peckville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Campaigns are fond of saying that every dollar counts, and while that may be true, it’s unlikely that the $45 that President Donald Trump pulled in from the 94924 zip code will swing the election in his favor.

The $15 former Vice President Joe Biden brought home from 67481 also won’t buy him any campaign ads, but these numbers do give us a better sense of where and who is funding this campaign.

Using Federal Election Commission data, the New York Times has mapped out how much cash has come into the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees since April, providing a clearer picture of how Biden has taken over the fundraising lead from the 45th president.

According to the analysis, Biden raked in money from two million more donors than Trump since April. But a deeper look at the numbers suggests education and income may explain the gap better than simple geography.

“Joe Biden has outraised President Trump on the strength of some of the wealthiest and most educated ZIP codes in the United States, running up the fund-raising score in cities and suburbs so resoundingly that he collected more money than Mr. Trump on all but two days in the last two months,” the Times wrote in an introduction to the piece.

Mirroring polling, the data showed an erosion in support for Trump among college-educated households earning $100,000 or more, something that may be hurting the GOP up and down the ballot.

“In ZIP codes with a median household income of at least $100,000, Mr. Biden smashed Mr. Trump in fund-raising, $486 million to only $167 million — accounting for almost his entire financial edge,” wrote the Times.

Biden led Trump among lower income voters by around $20 million, according to the report.

The paper found that the Biden edge surged after the addition of Sen. Kamala Harris to the Democratic ticket.

Last week, the firm Medium Buying reported Trump was canceling ad buys in Wisconsin; Minnesota, which Trump had hoped to flip; and Ohio, which went for Trump in 2016 but now appears to be a tight contest.

It’s a reversal from May, when Biden’s campaign was strapped for cash and then Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale ominously compared the Trump campaign to a “Death Star” that was about to “start pressing FIRE for the first time.”

The ad campaign unrolled over the late spring and early summer cost over $176 million but did little to dent Biden’s lead in public opinion polling, and Parscale was replaced over the summer by Bill Stepien, who has largely focused the campaign on a handful of key swing states.

To see how much money poured into the campaigns from your zip codes, visit the map on the New York Times website.