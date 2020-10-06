Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

How a positive Coronavirus case is reported

by: Mikayla Newton

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Whether positive, active, or probable, Coronavirus cases are sometimes difficult to report and hard to understand.

“The actual reporting process if the test is positive is electronic,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, the executive vice president/ chief quality officer for Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

After seeing an increase in positive Coronavirus cases, it’s not only important to understand where they are coming from, but how exactly the cases are being reported.

“As the result is obtained through the laboratory equipment, if there is a positive, there’s an interface to the different states. Each state has a different electronic system, so that happens without any humans having to detect that and send it along,” said Scalzone.

“When that happens, there’s the demographic data, so name, age, address, is automatically collected at the time that the specimen was taken and that information goes to the state as well,” said Scalzone.

Now, new apps, called COVID Alert NY and COVID Alert PA, has been developed by Pennsylvania and New York State that helps with the Coronavirus reporting process.

“It looks for the proximity of anyone that’s downloaded the app with someone who may be positive,” said Scalzone.

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

