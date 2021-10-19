Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

(NEXSTAR) – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning, according to his office.
Mayorkas, who is fully vaccinated, found out he had the virus after taking a routine test before traveling, DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a tweet.
The secretary is working from home and in isolation. He has only experienced mild congestion, Espinosa added.
It’s not yet clear how he contracted the coronavirus and contact tracing is underway.
A photo taken Saturday shows Mayorkas attending the Annual National Police Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, standing just a few feet away from President Biden and the first lady. No one in the photo is wearing a mask.
Biden, who is also fully vaccinated, received a Pfizer booster shot in late September.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that unvaccinated people are six times likelier to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The CDC also found that chances of dying from the virus are 11 times higher for people who haven’t had the shot.