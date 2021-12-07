Holiday tipping: Who should you give a little extra to during the holidays?

by: Dara Bitler,

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you looking for ways to spread holiday cheer? If you’re thinking about gifting a few extra bucks, we have some advice.

“By no means is holiday tipping mandatory, but giving someone who regularly provides you with a service a little something extra at the end of the year is always appreciated — perhaps more so than ever this year,” according to experts at Care.com.

Have you been keeping your post office busy? If you’re thinking about tipping your mail carrier, there are certain rules you must follow.

According to the United States Postal Service, mail carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

Additionally, no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period.

When it comes to tipping more this time of year, 45% of U.S. adults say they typically give higher-than-usual tips to service providers who normally receive tips throughout the year, according to a survey completed by CreditCards.com.

Care.com shared tipping recommendations, saying that experts recommend considering several factors when deciding how to give and to whom. They include your relationship with the recipient, your budget, the recipient’s position and your personal preferences. Here are some suggestions:

Tipping recommendations

PERSONSUGGESTED TIP OR GIFT VALUE
Au Pair1-2 week’s pay and a small gift from your kids
BabysitterAverage day/evening pay for regular sitters and a small gift from your kids
BarberCost of 1 session
Bartender$20-$40 for someone you see regularly
Building Porter / Janitor$25-$100, depending on involvement
Building Superintendent$100-200, depending on involvement
Cleaning CompanyCost of 1 session or a small gift, if you see the same people regularly
CobblerDon’t tip
Coffee Shop Barista$20 for someone you see regularly
ContractorDon’t tip
Country Club Staff$50 for someone you see regularly
Day Care or Child Care Center StaffSmall gifts from your kids in the $10-$30 range
DentistDon’t tip
DoctorDon’t tip
Dog WalkerCost of 1 session or 1 week’s pay
Doorman$25-$100 depending on involvement
Driver / Limo Service$20-$50 or 20% of monthly bill
Dry Cleaner$10-20 gift card or homemade goods
Elevator Operator$10-$40, depending on involvement
Errand Runner$50 to 1 week’s pay, depending on how often you use
Fitness InstructorCost of 1 session or a small gift
Food Delivery Person$20-$30 for someone you see regularly
Garbage Collector$10-$30 per person
Gardener / Landscaper$25-50
Gas Station Attendant$10-$20 for someone you see regularly
GroomerCost of 1 session
Hairdresser or ColoristCost of 1 session
Handyman / Handyperson$25-50
House CleanerCost of 1 session for regular cleaner; small gift for infrequent service
HousekeeperCost of 1 session and a small gift
Kennel StaffHandmade or baked goods
Kids’ Activities InstructorSmall gift from your kids
Kids’ Coach (Athletics)Small gift from your kids
Live-In Help (housekeeper, senior care aide, nanny, chef, etc.)1-2 week’s pay
Massage TherapistCost of 1 session
Mother’s HelperAverage day’s pay for regular helper and a small gift from your kids
Nail Salon TechnicianCost of 1 session
Nanny1-2 week’s pay and a gift from your kids
Newspaper Carrier$10-$30
Nurse (in-home nurse, private nurse)Edible goodies with a handwritten note
Nursing Home or Assisted Living Community StaffHomemade gift
Package Delivery PersonSmall, non-cash gift
Parking Garage Attendant$10-$20 for someone you see regularly
Personal Assistant$50 to 1 week’s pay
Personal Chef1-2 week’s pay or cost of one session, depending on the frequency
Personal TrainerCost of 1 session
Pet Day Care StaffHandmade gift or baked goods
Pet Sitter$20-50
Pet TrainerCost of 1 session
Physical TherapistDon’t tip
Pool Cleaner$25-50
Postal Worker / Mail CarrierFood, such as baked goods, or non-cash gift worth less than $20
School Bus DriverSmall, non-cash gift
Senior Care Aide$50 to 1 week’s pay
Snow Remover / ShovelerCost of 1 session
TailorDon’t tip
TeacherSmall gift from your kids
Teacher’s Aide / AssistantSmall gift from your kids
TutorCost of 1 session and small gift from your child, depending on the frequency
VeterinarianDon’t tip
Waiter / Waitress$20-$40 for someone you see regularly
Credit: Care.com

Care.com said when your budget is tight, there are other ways to show your appreciation, even if it’s only a thoughtful note.

