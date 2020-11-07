Hershey’s Halloween sales up despite fewer trick-or-treaters

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite lower enthusiasm for trick-or-treating amid the pandemic.

CEO Michele Buck said Friday that earlier shipments of Halloween candy to stores helped boost sales. So did marketing messages that suggested safe ways to celebrate.

Buck said investments in online sales capacity also helped move more candy.

Hershey’s e-commerce sales grew 80% in the third quarter.

The early Halloween sales helped Hershey to a stronger-than-expected third quarter. The company said its sales rose 4% to $2.2 billion in the July-September period.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular