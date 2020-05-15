Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

HEROES Act would give $1 trillion to state, local governments to help stay afloat during pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KRON) — As part of the HEROES Act, House Democrats are pushing $1 trillion to state and local governments to stay afloat during the pandemic. 

But the idea and the dollar amount are getting serious pushback. 

Before the coronavirus pandemic, California had a budget surplus of $21 billion. 

“We now have a $54 billion deficit we’re projecting for this year,” Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) said. 

Congressman Mike Levin says California’s not unique. Nationwide, the pandemic dried up local tax bases. 

He says state and local governments need the unprecedented $1 trillion Democrats have proposed in the HEROES Act to avoid going under. 

“We need to make sure we take care of these massive holes the pandemic has left in state and local budgets,” Rep. Levin said. 

“Yes, everyone’s concerned about deficits. But when you have such low interest rates, there’s the opportunity to spend to make sure we don’t have massive unemployment,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said. 

Congressman Ro Khanna acknowledges the dollar amount is huge but says the moment calls for massive investment. 

“To me the trillion dollars part makes a lot of sense,” he said. 

But some Senate Republicans say state and local governments still have unspent money left over from the CARES Act. They say a trillion more isn’t sustainable.

“We’ve already spent three trillion dollars. The federal reserve has spent another three trillion dollars,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said. 

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy says the dollar figures alone make the HEROES Act unrealistic. 

“The Speaker knows it’s got no chance,” he said. “It’s not a serious or mature effort to legislate.”

Sen. Kennedy supports a plan to ease restrictions on the money Congress has already approved for cities and states but he says the HEROES Act will not pass the Senate. 

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories