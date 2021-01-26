Here’s when to expect new video games in 2021

Image courtesy of Nintendo.

(VENN) – Nearly a year into the pandemic you may be running out of things to keep you entertained at home as you social distance. It’s understandable, but the gaming industry has plans to give you some new 2021 entertainment options starting in January.

Gaming and lifestyle partners from VENN are keeping track of all of the planned game release dates so far this year. Here’s what to expect in January and February.

JANUARY

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, Jan. 28
The Medium, Jan. 28
Olija, Jan. 28

FEBRUARY

Destruction Allstars, Date TBD
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Feb. 2
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, Feb. 4
Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition, Feb. 5
Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, Feb. 5
Little Nightmares 2, Feb. 11
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Feb. 12
Persona 5 Strikers, Feb. 23
Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection, Feb. 25
Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Feb. 25
Bravely Default 2, Feb. 26

To see the rest of the planned releases coming through June, visit our VENN Gaming & Lifestyle page.

Popular