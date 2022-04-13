COLORADO SPRINGS — A Wisconsin sheriff’s office is warning parents about a video game character that could scare children if accidentally viewed.

Over the weekend, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) released several pictures of a character called “Huggy Wuggy” and warned parents that the character could lead young children to be exposed to non-age appropriate themes.

Based on the sheriff’s office post, the primary concern for parents should be videos that seem child-friendly but are not — particularly videos created by fans of the game “Poppy Playtime.” A quick search on YouTube reveals several Huggy Wuggy-themed videos that could seem child-appropriate, but are not.

According to the sheriff’s office, several videos created about Huggy Wuggy start off innocently but quickly turn “nightmarish.” Other concerns stem from the game’s themes, which include:

Offensive language

Cartoon representations of alcohol use

Blood

Stabbings

Decapitations

Decapitations Attempted murder

Murder

Bloody aftermath of a car crash

My hugs don’t hurt one bit, you’ll be dead before the pain comes! Huggy Wuggy

Huggy Wuggy Takeaways

It is important to note that “Poppy Playtime” was not intended for young children. According to Maltby Lilly Hill Academy, “Poppy Playtime” is recommended for players ages eight and up.

The main concern surrounds children using video platforms, such as YouTube, and accidentally stumbling upon Huggy Wuggy videos due to his cartoon character appearance.

Parents are urged to remain aware of what their children are watching. At this time of this report, YouTube Kids, a child-friendly version of YouTube, does not feature any videos of Huggy Wuggy nor “Poppy Playtime.”