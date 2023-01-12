(WTVO) — The list of banned guns in Illinois under the new “assault weapons” law currently sits at 170, with more expected to be added, “as needed”.

Gun owners who own guns on the list may keep them under the new law but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.

Lawsuits to block the law are expected in the coming weeks.

The list of guns in the law is below.

Rifles:

AK, AK47, AK47S, AK–74, AKM, AKS, ARM, MAK90, MISR, NHM90, NHM91, SA85, SA93, Vector Arms

AK–47, VEPR, WASR–10, and WUM

IZHMASH Saiga AK

MAADI AK47 and ARM

Norinco 56S, 56S2, 84S, and 86S

Poly Technologies AK47 and AKS

SKS with a detachable magazine

AR–10

AR–15

Alexander Arms Overmatch Plus 16

Armalite M15 22LR Carbine

Armalite M15–T

Barrett REC7

Beretta AR–70

Black Rain Ordnance Recon Scout

Bushmaster ACR

Bushmaster Carbon 15

Bushmaster MOE series

Bushmaster XM15

Chiappa Firearms MFour rifles

Colt Match Target rifles

CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 rifles

Daniel Defense M4A1 rifles

Devil Dog Arms 15 Series rifles

Diamondback DB15 rifles

DoubleStar AR rifles

DPMS Tactical rifles

DSA Inc. ZM–4 Carbine

Heckler & Koch MR556

High Standard HSA–15 rifles

Jesse James Nomad AR–15 rifle

Knight’s Armament SR–15

Lancer L15 rifles

MGI Hydra Series rifles

Mossberg MMR Tactical rifles

Noreen Firearms BN 36 rifle

Olympic Arms

POF USA P415

Precision Firearms AR rifles

Remington R–15 rifles

Rhino Arms AR rifles

Rock River Arms LAR–15 or Rock River

Arms LAR–47

Sig Sauer SIG516 rifles and MCX rifles

Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifles

Stag Arms AR rifles

Sturm, Ruger & Co. SR556 and AR–556 rifles

Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 rifles

Windham Weaponry AR rifles

WMD Guns Big Beast

Yankee Hill Machine Company, Inc.

YHM–15 rifles

Barrett M107A1

Barrett M82A1

Beretta CX4 Storm

Calico Liberty Series

CETME Sporter

Daewoo K–1, K–2, Max 1, Max 2, AR 100, and AR 110C

Fabrique Nationale/FN Herstal FAL, LAR, 22

FNC, 308 Match, L1A1 Sporter, PS90, SCAR, and FS2000

Feather Industries AT–9

Galil Model AR and Model ARM

Hi-Point Carbine

HK–91, HK–93, HK–94, HK–PSG–1, and HK USC

IWI TAVOR, Galil ACE rifle

Kel-Tec Sub-2000, SU–16, and RFB

SIG AMT, SIG PE–57, Sig Sauer SG 550, Sig

Sauer SG 551, and SIG MCX

Springfield Armory SAR–48

Steyr AUG

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Mini-14 Tactical Rifle

M–14/20CF

All Thompson rifles, including the following:

Thompson M1SB

Thompson T1100D

Thompson T150D

Thompson T1B

Thompson T1B100D

Thompson T1B50D

Thompson T1BSB

Thompson T1–C

Thompson T1D

Thompson T1SB

Thompson T5

Thompson T5100D

Thompson TM1

Thompson TM1C

UMAREX UZI rifle

UZI Mini Carbine, UZI Model A Carbine, and UZI Model B Carbine

Valmet M62S, M71S, and M78

Vector Arms UZI Type

Weaver Arms Nighthawk

Wilkinson Arms Linda Carbine

Pistols:

All AK types, including the following:

Centurion 39 AK pistol

CZ Scorpion pistol

Draco AK–47 pistol

HCR AK–47 pistol

IO Inc. Hellpup AK–47 pistol

Krinkov pistol

Mini Draco AK–47 pistol

PAP M92 pistol

Yugo Krebs Krink pistol

All AR types, including the following:

American Spirit AR–15 pistol

Bushmaster Carbon 15 pistol

Chiappa Firearms M4 Pistol GEN II

CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 Roscoe pistol

Daniel Defense MK18 pistol

DoubleStar Corporation AR pistol

DPMS AR–15 pistol

Jesse James Nomad AR–15 pistol

Olympic Arms AR–15 pistol

Osprey Armament MK–18 pistol

POF USA AR pistols.

Rock River Arms LAR 15 pistol

Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 pistol

Calico pistols

DSA SA58 PKP FAL pistol

Encom MP–9 and MP–45

Heckler & Koch model SP–89 pistol

Intratec AB–10, TEC–22 Scorpion, TEC–9, and TEC–DC9

IWI Galil Ace pistol, UZI PRO pistol

Kel-Tec PLR 16 pistol

All MAC types, including the following:

MAC–10

MAC–11

Masterpiece Arms MPA A930 Mini Pistol, MPA460 Pistol, MPA Tactical Pistol, and MPA Mini

Tactical Pistol

Military Armament Corp. Ingram M–11

Velocity Arms VMAC

Sig Sauer P556 pistol

Sites Spectre

All Thompson types, including the following:

Thompson TA510D

Thompson TA5

All UZI types, including Micro-UZI

Shotguns:

DERYA Anakon MC–1980, Anakon SD12

Doruk Lethal shotguns

Franchi LAW–12 and SPAS 12

All IZHMASH Saiga 12 types, including the following:

IZHMASH Saiga 12

IZHMASH Saiga 12S

IZHMASH Saiga 12S EXP–01

IZHMASH Saiga 12K

IZHMASH Saiga 12K–030

IZHMASH Saiga 12K–040 Taktika

Streetsweeper

Striker 12