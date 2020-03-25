Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Help available for small-business owners hit by border closure

News

by: Border Report

Posted: / Updated:

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (Border Report) — Like many other border towns, San Ysidro has been hit hard by the border closure. As you stroll along San Ysidro Boulevard, you’ll find lots of locks on doors, businesses have shut down due to the lack of business.

Lots of locks on doors as many businesses along San Ysidro Boulevard have shut down due to lack of customers who are staying away due to border closure.

The community sits just north of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest border crossing in the western hemisphere. Most of its business clientele is from south of the border.

“Ninety-six percent of our business comes from Tijuana,” said Jason Wells, executive director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce.

Jason Wells is the Executive Director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce.

“Right now, it’s like walking through a ghost town, San Ysidro Boulevard is so vibrant with pedestrians, blankets everywhere, clothing items and so forth, but to see the town closed it’s surreal,” Wells said.

According to Wells, about 40% of his members will go out of business in a month if no financial help is given.

But assistance is on the way.

“Loans, grants could be available for small businesses, we also understand there will be something coming from the City of San Diego,” Wells said.

Wells mentioned the Small Business Administration will oversee the distribution of support.

Plus, corporate giant Facebook has also announced it will provide financial help for small businesses affected by Covid-19, Wells said.

“We don’t have all the details, but this is a positive sign,” he said

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular