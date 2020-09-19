Helicopter crash in Red Bud Ill. kills pilot

RED BUD, Ill. – A helicopter crash in Red Bud, Illinois has killed a pilot. The Ilinois State Police say they received a call around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, September 19th for a helicopter crash near West Market and Violet Drive in Red Bud, Illinois in Randolph County.

Officers arriving on the scene found the lone occupant, a male deceased.

The scene was secured and the Ilinois State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be conducting an investigation in the fatal crash.