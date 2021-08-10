Heat Advisory in effect starting today at noon

Cyclists and a pedestrian take advantage of the early morning low temperatures and humidity along Lake Michigan Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, as temperatures are forecasted in the 90s with heat indices climbing into the 100s in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The City of Chicago has released the following:

THE CITY OF CHICAGO PROVIDES COOLING TIPS AND RESOURCES FOR RESIDENTS DURING EXTREME HEAT EMERGENCIES

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Tuesday, August 10 starting at noon until 7 p.m. – a heat index of 108 is possible

The City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications(OEMC), Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS), and other City departments and sister agencies will provide resources for residents to find relief from extreme heat emergencies this summer. Resources include access to cooling centers when activated, Chicago Park District splash pads, Chicago Public Library locations and more to get relief from high temperatures and humidity that can pose a health and safety threat.

Throughout the year, OEMC works closely with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago to monitor weather conditions. To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies residents can register for the City’s Emergency Alert System at NotifyChicago.org.An extreme heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) when the heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days. Once issued, the city’s emergency response plan is activated.

When City’s emergency response plan is triggered and extreme conditions warrant, cooling areas at the City’s six community service centers are activated. When up and running, the cooling areas operate from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mondays–Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. DFSS will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 30 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads and pools at specific locations.

Residents are also encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during the next few days. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1.

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself. The telltale signs of heatstroke are:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot and dry

If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

Stay inside, if you don’t have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Don’t leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

It’s important to check on family, friends, neighbors and especially our seniors…staying connected is key.

To stay in the know this summer, you can receive Notify Chicago emergency text alerts from OEMC regarding severe weather, emergencies, traffic disruptions and more. Visit NotifyChicago.com to sign up. Additional emergency preparedness information and tips are available on OEMC’s website: chicago.gov/oemc. For timely updates and other information, follow OEMC on Twitter via the handle @ChicagoOEMC and sign up for free emergency alerts at NotifyChicago.org.