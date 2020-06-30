Listen Now
Mark Carman filling in for Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Health Administrator warns self-swabbing testing returning inaccurate coronavirus results

News

by: Derrion Henderson

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, IL – If you got tested for Covid-19 and chose to self-swab, the Monroe County, Illinois health administrator is recommending you to get tested again.

As some people are nervous when they go to get Covid testing, there’s an option in some areas to swab yourself.

Well, it appears that method is proving not to be as accurate as it should.

“If you ever had the test done, it makes your eyes water,” said John Wagner, Monore County Health Administrator.

If you ask it’s almost certain a great majority of people tested for COVID-19 will tell you the test may be many things, but it is not comfortable.

Sticking a 6-inch cotton swab through the nose may cause a bit of pain, but it’s proving to be most effective in the hands of a licensed health professional.

“It has to be a deep nasal swab for it to be an accurate test,” said Wagner.

CDC guidelines call for the swab to be at least one centimeter inside the nose and held there for about 15 seconds.

Wagner says problems are arising as some health professionals are allowing people to swab themselves.

“If you’ve gone to a testing site and you’ve been asked to swab yourself unless there’s been some detailed instructions on how to do it and how deep to go, you’re probably not doing it properly.”

The health administrator says that’s what he believes happened in his county.

To Wagner’s understanding, a nursing home worker got tested twice at a Metro-East facility by self-swabbing and both tests came back negative.

It wasn’t until that person allowed a health official to do the test when it was revealed the person tested positive and potentially could’ve had the coronavirus the entire time.

“The last thing we want is positives going around thinking their negative,” said Wagner. “That would be a sure way to spread this quickly.”

With 12 deaths and 125 confirmed cases in Monroe County, the health administrator has a heightened concern.

As Illinois moves into the 4th phase and more businesses begin opening up, Wagner is worried a resurgence could come from neglect more so than the natural spread of Covid.

“You should be taking every precaution possible when you’re out to protect yourself,” said Wagner.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular