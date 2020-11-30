Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

‘He was just crying’: Doctor in PPE hugs elderly COVID-19 patient who was missing wife on Thanksgiving

News

by: Darcie Loreno and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,220,000 cases, including over 21,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (WJW) — A photo of a Houston doctor hugging a distressed patient in a COVID-19 ICU unit on Thanksgiving has gone viral.

The photo of Dr. Joseph Varon was taken by photographer Go Nakamura at United Memorial Medical Care on Nov. 26. Varon is wearing full PPE in the photo.

Varon told CNN it happened after he noticed the man was out of bed, crying and trying to get out of his room.

“He said he wants to be with wife,” Varon told CNN. “I grabbed him, I hold him. He was just crying and eventually he felt better and he stopped crying.”

In a Facebook post, Nakamura said: “Dr Joseph Varon comforts a patient with coronavirus disease. I am grateful to witness a wonderful moment and I thank all the medical staffs for their hard work even during the holiday season.”

Good Morning America reports that Thanksgiving was Varon’s 252nd consecutive day of work.

“He was very sad because he’s in a room where he knows nobody,” Varon told Good Morning America. “We come in dressed like astronauts, and even though I usually have my picture with me so they can know who I am when I go to see them, it’s very frustrating for the patients, and he was very emotional. And just when I heard [his emotion], I hugged him.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular