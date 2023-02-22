CHICAGO — The smash-hit musical “Hamilton” is coming back to Chicago after three years.

Broadway in Chicago announced Wednesday “the revolution returns” for a limited run beginning on Sept. 13 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, located at 24 West Randolph Street.

The 11-time Tony-Award winning American history musical had a three and a half year run previously in Chicago from 2016 to 2020 at the CIBC Theatre.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10+ by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

For more details, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.