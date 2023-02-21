CHICAGO — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Guns N’ Roses have announced a 2023 world tour and it includes a stop in Chicago

Kicking-off June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel and ending Oct. 16 in Vancouver, Canada, the tour will take over Wrigley Field on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Tickets for a trip to Paradise City will be sold in two phases: a Feb. 27 presale for fan club, Nightrain, members, followed by a March 3 sale open to the general public.

This will be the band’s second time playing a concert at Wrigley Field after their 2021 “We’re F’N’ Back” tour came through the Windy City.

Check out the tour page for a full list of dates and locations.