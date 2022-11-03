Marc Ribot will be performing acoustic guitar accompaniment this weekend to Charlie Chaplin’s classic silent film “The Kid.” He explains to WGN Radio’s Bob Kessler that live musical performance during silent films goes back to the early days of motion pictures, and some of the greatest Jazz musicians earned a living this way. Ribot says the performer of the film score, live or not, has a tremendous responsibility to maintain the message of what is on the screen.

Marc Ribot will perform his live score to “The Kid” this Saturday, November 5, at 4:30pm at the Music Box Theatre as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival.