Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

‘Grim Reaper’ visits Florida as beaches reopen

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/WMBB) — As the beaches reopen in Northwest Florida, a Florida lawyer is making it known he is not enthused.

Daniel W. Uhlfelder, a lawyer and resident in Walton County, launched his “Grim Reaper Beach Tour” on Friday.

The tour’s purpose is to protest the decision by local and state governments to reopen the beaches to locals and tourists. Dressed as the grim reaper, walking up and down the beaches, Uhlfelder hopes he gets his message across to those visiting the beach.

“Nobody is a bigger advocate of public access to state beaches than me – I love our beaches — it’s one of the reasons I choose to live here,” Uhlfelder said in a media release. “But we must act in a thoughtful and sensible manner.”

Uhlfelder believes the current COVID-19 data is unreliable and there’s not enough testing or health professionals in Walton County to deal the the pandemic.

Uhfelder previously sued Gov. Ron DeSantis in hopes of keeping the beaches closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Uhlfelder said he hopes his appearance on Northwest Florida beaches on Friday will scare people off the beaches for now.

“If this can get one person to take this more seriously,” he said, “then I feel I’ve done what I can.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular