Grape-Nuts cereal experiencing nationwide shortage due to pandemic-related constraints

News

by: Natasha Anderson,

Posted: / Updated:
Post Grape-Nuts Joins USA Cycling as Official Sponsor. (PRNewsFoto/Post Foods, LLC)

(WJW) — If you’re looking for Grape-Nuts cereal at your local grocery store, you may have a hard time finding it on the shelves.

Due to pandemic-related supply constraints and higher-than-normal demand, Grape-Nuts is experiencing a nationwide shortage, according to FOX Business.

Grape-Nuts Brand Manager Kristin DeRock said the cereal is made using “a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated.”

She says that process has made it more difficult to shift production and meet the increased demand.

DeRock told CNN Business that she expects the wheat and barley cereal to be widely available by spring.

Post Holdings, owner of Grape-Nuts, does not plan to discontinue the product.

The company has apologized for any inconvenience shoppers may experience and is working to get the product fully back in stores.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular