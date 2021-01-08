Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Governor Pritzker signs letter demanding U.S. stop holding back COVID vaccines

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the federal government has held back more than 50 percent of COVID vaccine doses for unknown reasons.

Pritzker posted on Facebook Thursday saying that he is joining seven other governors in “demanding U.S. Department of Health and Human Services distribute them to the states. We’re ready to ramp up distribution and save more American lives.”

Pritzker and the seven other governors wrote a letter to Secretary Alex Azar and General Gustave Perna who is the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. The other governors who signed the letter are California Governor Gavin Newsom, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular