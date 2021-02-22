Gov. Pritzker to sign criminal justice reform bill that would end cash bail by 2023

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign a historic criminal justice reform bill Monday that would end cash bail statewide by 2023.

The bill, H.B. 3653, was passed in the final days of the lame-duck session last month by the General Assembly and aims to address police accountability and inequities in law enforcement.

The legislation was authored by the Black Caucus and also acts to require police body cameras by 2025 and expand police training and instances in which officers can be stripped of certification.

The bill also expands new procedures for no-knock warrants and offers suspects who are arrested three phone calls instead of one.

Police unions and other law enforcement organizations have urged Pritzker to veto the bill, saying it would give crime suspects more advantages than police.

Many provisions will take effect on July 1, while others will be phased in over the next four years.

The bill is expected to be signed at noon at Chicago State University.