Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Gov. Pritzker says there’s a double standard for business owners following COVID mitigations

News

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO- Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it has been nearly three weeks since the state’s toughest mitigations took effect. He said he believes the Tier 3 mitigations are having some effect on the state.

“As the rest of the country is rising, ours have been moderating. They are still high though,” said Gov. Pritzker.

He said there is some recent improvement in the number of positive COVID cases and hopes they will continue to trend in the right direction.

One of the biggest mitigations put into place last month to try and slow the spread was no more indoor dining.

Gov. Pritzker said during his afternoon COVID-19 briefing that most bars and restaurants are following these mitigations and it’s not fair for those who aren’t.

He said there is a double standard for those that think they don’t have to follow the rules.

“I feel terrible for the law abiding bar and restaurant owners that there are others out there that are trying to take advantage of the public and get them sick.” said Gov. Pritzker.

He went on to say many of the good bar and restaurant owners are suffering through no fault of their own.

Gov. Pritzker said any business that took a Business Interruption Grant and is not following the law will have the funding taken away.

He also said that when the pandemic is over, he thinks people in the community will remember which businesses weren’t protecting them.

When it comes to the impact of a post-Thanksgiving surge, Gov. Pritzker and the state health director said it is still too early to see an impact.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular