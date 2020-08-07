Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Gov. Pritzker expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions

by: WGN Web Desk and Erik Runge

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker is set to announce new COVID-19 guidelines after Illinois reported more than 1,900 new virus cases on Thursday.

Pritzker is scheduled to make the announcement during a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Another issue expected to come up during the press conference: the COVID-19 relief bill appearing to be on the brink of collapse. Neither side seem to be budging from their positions, as millions of Americans are left in limbo.

Millions have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus, with some businesses essentially having to shut down or cut back after stay-at-home orders were issued back in March.

People who have lost their jobs have also lost their $600 extra dollars in benefits. What that number should be in a major sticking point in moving the stimulus package forward.

Republicans say $600 is too much and an incentive not to get back to work. Democrats want to keep that number where it’s at.

State and local governments struggling to fill huge COVID-related budget deficits are also depending on hundreds of billions of federal dollars to starting flowing soon as well.

The stimulus package being discussed also includes billions to reopen schools and fresh $1200 checks mailed directly to taxpayers.

The hold up is on the size of the bill. Republicans want a smaller bill, around a trillion, while Democrats’ bill is around $3 trillion.

President Donald Trump may bypass Congress if nothing gets done Friday, a self imposed deadline. Although it’s unclear what authority he would have to do so.

Until then, negotiations will continue.

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

