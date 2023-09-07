EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker paid a visit to the Metro East on Thursday to celebrate the new health and sciences building at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Construction is underway on the building, which is expected to be ready by summer 2025.

The project will connect two existing facilities for the school of nursing and the school of pharmacy.

“With today’s groundbreaking, we usher in a new era for Southern Illinois and its world-class university with greater access to quality health care education and first-rate healthcare,” said Pritzker. “Together, we are building a more prosperous future for the student, faculty and families of this region.

Funding is for the project is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program.

As for SIUE, freshman enrollment at the campus is up nearly five percent, the highest increase in at least six years.