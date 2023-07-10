CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joined the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to announce the highest-ever hotel revenue Monday.

According to a news release, the revenues from state hotels in fiscal year 2023 were $307,748,039, surpassing the pre-pandemic record in 2019, which was $296,284,950.

That’s about 3.8% increase.

The Department of Revenue provided the information which represents the taxable revenue of all of Illinois’ hotels, motels, and lodging establishments.

“I am proud to announce that in the fiscal year ending June 30, Illinois saw the highest-ever hotel revenue numbers. More tourism means millions of new visitors exploring all the amazing things that our state and city have to offer – supporting small businesses and local economies along the way,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “Whether you’re a lifelong resident of the Land of Lincoln looking to explore your own state, or an out-of-town visitor curious to discover the cool entertainment, award-winning culinary delights, or all the great local shopping: we’re here to welcome you.”

According to data gathered by Tourism Economics, Illinois had 111.3 million visitors in 2022, who spent $44.3 billion. These numbers were up from 97.1 million visitors in 2021 who spent $32.2 billion.

“Under Gov. Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois has made unprecedented investments in the travel and tourism industry and more visitors are coming to Illinois and supporting our businesses as a result,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois is the Middle of Everything – a world-renowned destination where you can enjoy natural treasures, small town charm and big city amenities or whatever adventure you are looking for.

“We’re excited to build upon this record-breaking progress as we continue to promote Illinois and support the industry,” she said.

Illinois has made multiple recent investments in tourism, including two rounds of funding for Route 66 projects, Tourism Marketing Grants and Tourism Festival grants.

More tourism information is available at EnjoyIllinois.com