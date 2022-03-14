Gov. Polis condemns Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis addressed the controversial Florida bill that prohibits teaching any curriculum related to sexual orientation or gender identity on Monday.

House Bill 1557, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” has drawn controversy as members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community call for its dissolution.

One of the most controversial parts of the bill is a section which states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Gov. Jared Polis addressed the situation and called for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto the bill.

The bill is essentially a complete ban on lessons of LGBTQ history and oppression. I mean, the Nazi persecution of gays and lesbians alongside Jews and others is part of accurate history, as is the impact of historical LGBT figures from Alexander the Great to Alan Turning. I call on Governor DeSantis to veto this bill before it becomes law. Are you with me?! — Gov. Jared Polis

The proposal is now heading to DeSantis’ desk. He is expected to sign it into law.