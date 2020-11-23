Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Gov. Newsom and family in quarantine after exposed to COVID-19

News

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and his family are quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

Gov. Newsom said three of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who tested positive for the virus.

The governor said he and his wife Jennifer did not have direct contact with the officer.

He says the entire family tested negative Sunday, but will still quarantine for 14 days as part of local guidance.

Latest Posts

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular