DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared Oct. 7, 2023, to be “Patrick Stewart Day” in the Centennial State, in honor of acclaimed British actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Polis announced the news Saturday morning on X (formerly Twitter), complete with images of Stewart and the official proclamation.

“[Stewart] is well known for his roles both on stage and screen that shaped the lives of many Coloradans throughout the 20th and 21st centuries,” Polis said in the proclamation. The governor went on to commend Stewart for his activism against domestic violence and for women’s rights, as well as his support of the LGBTQ community.

The proclamation also praised Stewart for his “impressive” body of work, and called out his appearances in the “Star Trek” franchise, the “X-Men” films and his Shakespearean roles.

Patrick Stewart attends the “Picard” season 3 premiere on February 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Paramount+)

But what, exactly, prompted Polis to declare Saturday “Patrick Stewart Day” in the state? It’s likely because Stewart, who is currently on tour promoting his memoir “Making It So,” has a sold-out appearance at the University of Colorado Boulder campus scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

It also seems Polis is a big fan of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, in particular.

“I was thrilled to recognize Sir @SirPatStew, the incredible actor who played my favorite Star Trek Captain,” Polis wrote on Twitter.

Polis even borrowed from Picard when declaring Saturday a holiday in Stewart’s honor, making a “Star Trek” reference near the end of the proclamation.

“When it comes to declaring a day in honor of a true icon and hero to many, we must ‘make it so,'” Polis wrote.