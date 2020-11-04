GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath in the election Tuesday. McGrath is a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.

McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky. As Trump’s top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend Trump during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments by the Republican president, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

It was McGrath’s second loss since 2018, when she was defeated in a congressional race.

